USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

USDP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.