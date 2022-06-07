USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.01488523 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 240.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00161948 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00407580 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

