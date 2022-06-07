Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $328.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

