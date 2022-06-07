Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 6,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,245. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Valvoline by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.