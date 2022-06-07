Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.