Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $91,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 124,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

