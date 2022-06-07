Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 581,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,417,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,020,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $9,866,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.58. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

