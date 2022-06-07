Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $40,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.48. 3,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

