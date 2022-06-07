Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,466,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.