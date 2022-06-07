Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.51. 208,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.