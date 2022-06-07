Vanilla Network Market Cap Achieves $616,329.74 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $616,329.74 and approximately $549.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 252.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00138312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01066176 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00395601 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

