VAULT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $844.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. VAULT has a market cap of $366,939.08 and $844.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 344% higher against the dollar and now trades at $856.67 or 0.02737467 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00380103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029794 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,153 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

