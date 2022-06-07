VeChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152.08 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 9% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $152.08 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011051 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

