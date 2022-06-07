Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 2,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

