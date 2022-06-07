Vega Protocol (VEGA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.55 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $22.55 million and $3.03 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,058.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 18,578,132 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

