Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $104.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Veil has a total market cap of $444,269.66 and approximately $104.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,891.16 or 1.00275519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00191550 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00083338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00117787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00186195 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

