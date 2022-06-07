Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 359,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,819. Vericel has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

