Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,507. Vericel has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Vericel’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 223.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

