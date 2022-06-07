Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. 4,588,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,539. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

