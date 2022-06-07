Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.73 and last traded at 8.74. 5,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.

The company has a market cap of $535.72 million, a PE ratio of 156.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth about $17,228,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

