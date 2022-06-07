Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VGZ stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

