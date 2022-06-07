Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s current price.

VHI stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.94. 8,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

