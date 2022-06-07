VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.10. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 3,126 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $392,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,914 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $8,811,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

