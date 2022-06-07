Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLVOF remained flat at $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday. Volvo Car AB has a 12 month low of 5.74 and a 12 month high of 10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.74.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

