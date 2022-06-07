Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.02 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00231799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

