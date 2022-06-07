Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 5.8% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned 3.80% of Warrior Met Coal worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.