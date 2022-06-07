Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will announce $520.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.80 million. Weber reported sales of $668.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,462. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

