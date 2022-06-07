Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.63.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $310.21 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.25. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.