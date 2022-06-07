Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,927. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

