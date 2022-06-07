Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Westlake by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Westlake by 100.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 286,004 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLK stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

