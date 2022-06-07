Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810 in the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

