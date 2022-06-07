Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share on Sunday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.65.

About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

