WHALE (WHALE) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00007502 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.01488523 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 240.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00161948 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00407580 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

