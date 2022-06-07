Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Increased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $171.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

