WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $76.13 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $76.13 million and $5.05 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004485 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.