Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,050. The company has a market cap of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.