Wilder World Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $1.10 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

