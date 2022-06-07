WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $48,914,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.