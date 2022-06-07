WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 22,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 778,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $80,097.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.