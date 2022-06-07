WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,172. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

