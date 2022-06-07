WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $116.29 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

