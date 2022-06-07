XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

XOS stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

