XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 9,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

