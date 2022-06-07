Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.49 Million

Brokerages expect Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) to report $113.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Distribution Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.87 million and the lowest is $113.10 million. Distribution Solutions Group reported sales of $106.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Distribution Solutions Group.

DSGR traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $44.01. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

