Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 20,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,641. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

