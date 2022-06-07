Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce $26.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.84 billion and the lowest is $26.00 billion. Target reported sales of $25.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $110.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 billion to $111.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $115.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.66. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.