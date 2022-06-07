Zacks: Analysts Expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Post $2.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.51. A-Mark Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $4.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,594. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.45.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,217 shares of company stock worth $8,778,709. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

