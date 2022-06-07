Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 in the last three months. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

