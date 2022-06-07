Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,930. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,056.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.