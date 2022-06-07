Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,062. The stock has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.46. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

